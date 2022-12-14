Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee Backlash

Photo by Michael Fleischhacker via public domain

The Washington Post has announced that they will be conducting additional layoffs in the coming year, as media outlets around the country continue mass cuts due to poor economic conditions, according to The Hill.

Publisher Fred Ryan, during an in-person town hall at the newspaper's headquarters in Washington, D.C., was pounded by questions from employees who demanded to know the justification for the planned cuts after he announced the decision.

Kathy Baird, chief communications officer at The Washington Post, says that the coming job cuts “will be a single digit percentage of our employee base, and we will finalize those plans over the coming weeks.”

“The Washington Post is evolving and transforming to put our business in the best position for future growth. We are planning to direct our resources and invest in coverage, products, and people in service of providing high value to our subscribers and new audiences. As a result, a number of positions will be eliminated,” Baird said. “This will not be a net reduction in Post headcount. Recently, we have made some of the largest investments in The Post’s history and 2023 will be another year of continued investment.”

Publications and news outlets across the country have announced planned cuts and layoffs as the ad revenue market and the economic outlook remain dim. The cuts have spurred backlash from employees, however, with the incident during the Post's town hall marking the most recent criticism of the cuts.

