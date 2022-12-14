Outgoing Governor Commutes Sentences of All Inmates on Death Row

Photo by Oregon National Guard via CC Attribution 2.0

Outgoing Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced that she is commuting the sentences of all inmates currently on death row, changing the sentences to life in prison without the chance of parole, The Associated Press reports.

Governor Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the life sentences of 17 inmates that were awaiting execution. Brown, a Democrat, has less than a month left in office as she will reach her term limit. She will be replaced by Tina Kotek, also a Democrat.

“I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people — even if a terrible crime placed them in prison,” Brown said in a statement.

Oregon state Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson criticized the decision, saying that Brown had a "lack of responsible judgment" by commuting the sentences.

“Gov. Brown has once again taken executive action with zero input from Oregonians and the Legislature,” Breese-Iverson said. “Her decisions do not consider the impact the victims and families will suffer in the months and years to come. Democrats have consistently chosen criminals over victims.”

The state of Oregon has not actually executed a prisoner since 1997. Immediately upon taking office in 2015, Brown had declared she would continue the death penalty moratorium that was set out by her predecessor, John Kitzhaber.

