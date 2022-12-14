New Bill Banning TikTok Introduced to Congress

Photo by Solen Feyissa via CC SA 2.0

A new bipartisan bill has been introduced to Congress that would ban TikTok in the United States, Mediaite reports.

The new bill, the Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act, or ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act, was introduced in the Senate by Marco Rubio, and in the House by Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL).

The bill would forbid any transactions to TikTok, as well as prohibit transactions with any social media companies backed by China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, or Venezuela.

“The federal government has yet to take a single meaningful action to protect American users from the threat of TikTok. This isn’t about creative videos — this is about an app that is collecting data on tens of millions of American children and adults every day,” said Rubio. “We know it’s used to manipulate feeds and influence elections. We know it answers to the People’s Republic of China. There is no more time to waste on meaningless negotiations with a CCP-puppet company. It is time to ban Beijing-controlled TikTok for good.”

Multiple states have already banned the popular social media app for official use, including South Dakota and Maryland.

“At a time when the Chinese Communist Party and our other adversaries abroad are seeking any advantage they can find against the United States through espionage and mass surveillance, it is imperative that we do not allow hostile powers to potentially control social media networks that could be easily weaponized against us,” Rep. Krishnamoorthi said. “The bipartisan ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act is a strong step in protecting our nation from the nefarious digital surveillance and influence operations of totalitarian regimes. Recent revelations surrounding the depth of TikTok’s ties to the CCP highlight the urgency of protecting Americans from these risks before it’s too late.”

