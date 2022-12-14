New Details Released on Sudden Death of American Sports Journalist

Photo by Republic of Korea via CC SA 2.0

New details have been released regarding the death of an American sports journalist who suddenly collapsed during coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last week, CNN reports.

American soccer reporter Grant Wahl reportedly died of an aortic aneurysm that ruptured, according to his wife, Dr. Celine Grounder. The determination was made by the New York City Medical Examiner's Office.

“It’s just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time,” Gounder said.

An aortic aneurysm is a bulge in the aorta, a large artery used to carry blood from the heart to the chest, which can be difficult to find in normal screenings. If the bulge were to rupture, it would cause internal bleeding. The CDC says that aortic aneurysms caused around 10,000 deaths in 2019.

Wahl, who covered soccer and basketball for Sports Illustrated and his own newsletter, had said he believed he had bronchitis in the days leading up to his death.

“It had gotten pretty bad in terms of like the tightness in my chest, tightness, pressure. Feeling pretty hairy, bad,” Wahl told co-host Chris Wittyngham in an episode of their podcast, days before his death.

Wahl's death rocked the sports media world, especially after his brother hinted towards the possibility of foul play in his death, due to Wahl's open criticisms of Qatar's treatment of workers and LGBT rights.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.