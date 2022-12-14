Another Poll Shows DeSantis Pushing Ahead of Trump in 2024 Election

Photo by The White House via Public Domain

Another new poll shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' growing support over former President Donald Trump, if the two were to compete against each other in the 2024 presidential election, Mediaite reports.

In the new Wall Street Journal poll, DeSantis holds a 14-point advantage over Trump among likely Republican voters, 52% to 38%. The poll also found that the Florida governor holds strong support from the GOP base, with 86% of Republicans viewing him favorably, compared to 74% who view Trump favorably.

When the poll was expanded to all registered voters, DeSantis still held the edge in favorability, staying over Trump 43% to 36%. WSJ says that the 36% favorability mark for Trump is the lowest that they have recorded since November of 2021. The former president's favorability is also markedly down among GOP voters, dropping from 85% in March.

The new poll adds to the USA Today/Suffolk University poll that was released recently, which showed DeSantis holding a massive 23-point lead over Trump. That survey, which canvassed Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents, gave Governor DeSantis a 56 to 33% lead over Trump.

Polls have consistently trended in DeSantis' direction after his success in the 2022 midterm elections, a stark contrast to the Republican Party as a whole, which ended up with several disappointing results, as they were unable to retake the Senate and narrowly took back control of the House.

