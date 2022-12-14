"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star Dies

Photo by Lexi DiStefano via CC Attribution 3.0

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, best known for his work as the co-host and DJ on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, has reportedly died, according to TMZ.

Boss reportedly left his home in Los Angeles Tuesday without bringing a car, which led to his wife going to a police station to try and find out where he had gone. A short time later, a 911 call came in that there was a reported medical emergency at a hotel.

When responders arrived at the scene, they found Boss dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss' wife Allison Holker talked to TMZ, saying, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."

"He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory," she added.

Boss began his role on "Ellen" in 2014, going all the way until the show's end in 2022. He also served as an executive producer from 2020 to its conclusion. Prior to his "Ellen" gig, Boss was the runner-up on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008.

Stephen Boss was 40.

