Joe Manchin Reveals Whether He Will Leave The Democrats

Photo by U.S. Senate

Following the decision by Arizona Democratic Senator Krysten Sinema to change party registration and become an independent, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin is responding to questions about whether he may elect to do the same now or in the future.

Speaking to CNN’s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju, Manchin, who has gained a reputation along with Sinema of being the two Democratic Senators who vote out of line with their party the most option, said,

“I’ll look at all of these things. I’ve always looked at all of these things, but I have no intention of doing anything right now. Whether I do something later, I can’t tell you what the future is gonna bring. I can only tell you where I am and my mindset and what I want to accomplish as long as I’m here in the Senate. I’m gonna work with Kyrsten every day, the same as I have before.”

Manchin and Sinema are both up for re-election in 2024, but neither has officially announced whether they plan to run for re-election.

West Virginia is a reliably red state that Donald Trump won in a landslide in 2016 and 2020. Arizona is a swing state that elected Democrats in the statewide elections in 2022, and voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.