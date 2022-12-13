McConnell Blames "Quality" of Trump's Candidates for Midterm Losses

Photo by Gage Skidmore

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has blamed Republican failures in the 2022 midterm elections on “candidate quality,” according to NBC News.

The Republican party underperformed expectations in the election that took place last month after many Republicans predicted a “red wave” or “red tsunami” amid a faltering economy and low approval ratings for incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden.

Speaking to reporters, McConnell said, “we ended up having a candidate quality test. Look at Arizona. Look at New Hampshire. And the challenging situation in Georgia as well.”

McConnell continued, “our ability to control the primary outcome was quite limited in ’22 because the support of the former president proved to be very decisive in these primaries. So my view was do the best you can with the cards you’re dealt. Now hopefully in the next cycle we’ll have quality candidates everywhere and a better outcome.”

“We have to have quality candidates to win in competitive Senate races. We went through this in 2010 and 2012 with Christine O’Donnell, Sharron Angle, Todd Akin and Richard Mourdock. And unfortunately, we revisited that situation in 2022."

Candidates that former President Donald Trump supported had a strong record of success in the primary elections, but some struggled in the general election, especially in statewide races. Republicans failed to flip any Senate seats that had been held by Democrats.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.