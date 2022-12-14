Biden Signs Major Piece of Legislation Into Law

Photo byWilliam D. Moss

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, mandating federal recognition for same-sex marriages. The bill passed both the Senate and the House of Representatives with some bipartisan support, with 61 Senators and 258 members of the House voting in favor of it.

The legislation overturns the Defense of Marriage Act, which was signed into law by former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. That bill defined marriage as between one man and one woman. The new law prohibits states from denying the validity of out-of-state marriages based on sex, race, or ethnicity, according to the New York Times.

“My fellow Americans, the road to this moment has been long, but those who believe in equality and justice, you never gave up,” Mr. Biden said at the event, adding, "we got it done. We’re going to continue the work ahead. I promise you.”

During a ceremony on the White House South Lawn, Biden, 80, signed the bill into law. The event was attended by supporters, as well as lawmakers who supported the legislation.

The New York Times notes that "opponents of the legislation argued that it would undermine family values in the United States and restrict the religious freedoms of people who do not believe that same-sex marriage is moral."

Many Democrats put pressure on Congress to pass this legislation following this summer's decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

