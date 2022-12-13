Elon Musk Makes Major Twitter Change Official

Photo by Heisenberg Media

As part of ongoing changes by new Twitter chief Elon Musk, Musk disbanded Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council on Monday, according to the Washington Post.

The council was set to meet Monday night, but with less than an hour before the members of the council planned to meet via a Zoom conference, they received an email from the company with the subject line “thank you.”

The email informed them that their work would no longer be required and that the council was shutting down.

It stated that the council was no longer “the best structure.”

“We are grateful for your engagement, advice and collaboration in recent years and wish you every success in the future,” the email read.

The Washington Post notes that the council included dozens “of civil rights leaders, academics and advocates from around the world” who “volunteered their time for years to help improve safety on the platform.”

Musk had previously tweeted that he wanted to create a content moderation council that would meet and discuss any accounts before they would be allowed back on the platform following a suspension, but appeared to “change his mind about introducing such a body.”

Musk has already brought back several previously banned accounts, including the account of former United States President Donald Trump, who was banned following the January 6, 2021 attack at the capitol.

He made the decision to bring back Trump after conducting a Twitter poll, and no council appeared to meet regarding the decision.

The Trust and Safety Council was first founded in 2016.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.