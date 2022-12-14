United States to Send Top Missile System to Ukraine

Photo by Public Domain

The United States plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, according to new reporting from CNN.

The plans to send the system are being finalized by White House officials in the Biden administration this week and “could be announced as soon as this week,” CNN reports.

Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia since early this year, has been asking the United States to “send the advanced long-range air defense system that is highly effective at intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles as it comes under a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks that have destroyed key infrastructure across the country.”

The report indicates that it is not currently clear how many missile launchers the U.S. would send to Ukraine.

Once finalized, Ukrainian troops will be trained on how to use the systems in Germany at a United States Army base.

The final steps before full approval include final approval by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and a final signature from President Joe Biden. The steps are expected to be taken without issue.

CNN notes that “a typical Patriot battery includes a radar set that detects and tracks targets, computers, power generating equipment, an engagement control station and up to eight launchers, each holding four ready to fire missiles.”

