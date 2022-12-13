Former CNN President Lands New Position

Photo by David Shankbone via CC Attribution 2.0

Former CNN President Jeff Zucker has reportedly found a new position after he was ousted from the news giant earlier this year, according to The Hill.

Zucker has reportedly been hired as the new chief executive officer at RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments based in Abu Dhabi. He is expected to oversee the building, buying, and investment in sports, media, and entertainment entities.

“It’s a time of tremendous change in large part because of technology,” Zucker said during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “This is also an incredibly exciting time around what comes next.”

Zucker was ousted from his position atop CNN earlier this year after an internal investigation launched by the news giant's parent company found that he had violated the organization's personal conduct policy by having a romantic relationship with another CNN executive.

During his time at CNN, Zucker was a polarizing figure, launching several editorial initiatives and pushing the company during President Donald Trump's administration, with several criticizing the network during the period for sensationalism and bias towards conservatives.

He has since been replaced at CNN by CEO Chris Licht, who has quickly restricted the network, either removing or reassigning several top talents, as well as making sweeping changes to the company's programming, including a completely revamped morning show lineup.

Prior to his work at CNN, Zucker ran WarnerMedia’s sports properties and served as a researcher for NBC's coverage of the 1988 Olympic Games.

