Democrat Tells GOP to "Stop Whining" Over Threats to Supreme Court Justices

Photo byJoe Ravi via CC SA 3.0

Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu lashed out at Republicans Thursday, telling them to "stop whining" about threats to Supreme Court justices after he says they mocked the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Mediaite reports.

Representative Lieu made the comments Thursday during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee via video. Lieu appeared to call out Republicans who mocked or encouraged conspiracy theories surrounding the attack on Paul Pelosi inside their San Francisco home, saying that they should be "ashamed" for mocking the incident.

“When we talk about actual political violence, you know who had their skull hit by a hammer?” Lieu stated. “It was a spouse of the speaker of the House. Multiple Republicans made fun of that. They circulated conspiracy theories. They said all sorts of things that were not true. Republicans should be ashamed for doing that. So please stop whining about threats to Supreme Court justices when the actual violence of a person being hit in the head with a hammer go to surgery was a spouse of the Democratic speaker of the House.”

Lieu made reference to the backlash to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The decision prompted protests against the court's conservative justices, with one person reportedly traveling to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's neighborhood and calling police to tell them he was there to kill Kavanaugh.

