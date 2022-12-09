Prominent U.S. Senator Leaves the Democratic Party

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema says that she will be leaving the Democratic Party and will now officially register as an Independent, The Hill reports.

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sinema made the announcement that she has now become an Arizona Independent, saying "I've never fit neatly into any party box."

“I’ve registered as an Arizona Independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense,” Sinema said in the interview.

“I’ve never fit neatly into any party box. I’ve never really tried. I don’t want to,” she added. “Removing myself from the partisan structure — not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it’ll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the country who also are tired of the partisanship.”

Sinema's announcement comes just after Democrats solidified their majority in the Senate with Raphael Warnock's win in Georgia. However, Sinema has not stated whether or not she is going to caucus with Democrats moving forward.

“When I come to work each day, it’ll be the same,” Sinema said. “I’m going to still come to work and hopefully serve on the same committees I’ve been serving on and continue to work well with my colleagues at both political parties.”

Sinema is expected to face stiff competition for reelection in 2024, with prominent Democrat Ruben Gallego signaling that he may challenge her. This puts forward the possibility of a three-way race for the seat if Republicans also put forth a challenger.

