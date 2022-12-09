Legendary Singer Suffering From "Vocal Bleed"

Photo by Yahoo! Blog

Famed musician LeAnn Rimes has been forced to postpone part of her tour due to a bleed on her vocal cord, according to a statement from the singer.

Rimes released a photo of a handwritten note on Instagram which read,

It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend's shows. While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal chord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing... doctor's orders! I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you. Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon.

According to CNN, the rescheduled dates will be in 2023, with one being rescheduled for April and the other for September. Her "JOY: The Holiday Tour" began on December 2. She is currently set to resume it on December 16 in Lincoln City, Oregon.

Rimes, 40, has been performing for over 25 years, getting her start as a 13-year-old. She started as a country singer but has moved into multiple genres, including pop and contemporary Christian.

