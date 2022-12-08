Federal Judge to Decide Whether to Hold Trump Team in Contempt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0510_0jcNLxux00
Photo byDOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr

A federal judge has been asked by the United States Justice Department to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court, according to the Washington Post.

The lawyers for the Justice Department are asking U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell to hold Trump's office in contempt "for failing to fully comply with a May subpoena to return all classified documents in his possession," according to the report.

The request was privately made in recent days and had previously not been reported on, which the Post reports show the sensitivity of the investigation.

A separate report from CNN reports that Howell has scheduled a hearing for Friday, in which Howell "will consider whether to hold Trump and his post-presidency office in contempt of court. If held in contempt, he could rack up fines. being held in contempt over subpoenas for documents has become a feature of Trump's court tangles since he left office" in 2021, according to CNN.

CNN also notes that "the development comes after Trump’s legal team said it conducted searches at four locations just before Thanksgiving, finding two documents with classified markings at a storage facility in Florida. The Trump team turned over those two documents to the FBI and announced to a federal judge in Washington, DC, that they believed Trump was now in compliance with a 6-month-old subpoena."

