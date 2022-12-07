Republican Senator Blames Trump and Election Denial for Midterm Failures

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota cast blame on former President Donald Trump and candidates that voiced support for his claims that the 2020 election was stolen, saying that Trump and the candidates he supported were a significant factor in Republicans' failures in the 2022 midterm election, Mediaite reports.

Senator Thune, speaking to CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju, appeared to blame Trump's presence and candidate selection for much of the Republican failures in the election, as they failed to retake the Senate, and narrowly avoid catastrophe by gaining a slim majority in the House.

“Was Donald Trump a problem this year?” Raju asked.

“He was very active of course in the primaries and then even in the general election because he was a presence out there, I think in an election year when it should have been a referendum on the current administration and their policies, the Democrats were in many cases able to kind of turn it into a choice election because of Trump’s presence out there,” Thune said. “Was he a factor? I don’t think there’s any question about that.”

The Republican senator went on to also blame the poor results on candidates that backed Trump's election fraud claims, adding “a lot of the candidates that had problems in these elections were running on the 2020 election being stolen and I don’t think Independent voters were having it.”

