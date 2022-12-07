Top Republican Election Official Resigns

Photo by Terri Sewell via public domain

A top Republican election official in Texas has reportedly resigned following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm elections, according to the Associated Press.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott, who was originally appointed to the position by Governor Greg Abbott, has announced he is resigning and will be returning to his previous line of work in private law practice.

Scott came into the position in October of 2021 after briefly being a member of former President Donald Trump's legal team that challenged the results of the 2020 election. However, once gaining office, he did not deny that President Joe Biden had rightfully won the election.

While in office, Scott tried to improve voters' confidence in the election process, but quickly encountered speed bumps as voters struggled with new Texas election laws that changed mail voting requirements, resulting in the throwing out of around 23,000 mail ballots in the November election.

“By listening directly to the concerns of local election officials, voters, and grassroots activists from across the political spectrum, I was able to understand how to better educate Texas voters about their most sacred civic duty,” Scott said in his resignation letter.

The Associated Press reports that the outgoing secretary of state also received threats in the months leading up to the 2022 midterm election and had also heard from other election officials in the state that they had also received similar threats.

Governor Greg Abbott, who was re-elected to his third term this year, is expected to name a replacement.

