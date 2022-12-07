Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Photo by Alan Levine via CC Attribution 2.0

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press.

Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:

"It is with heavy hearts that we let you know that Peter Cooper passed away in his sleep last night, December 6, after suffering a severe head injury late last week. We so appreciate the kind words and prayers you have offered over the past few days. Please know that they have provided Peter and us with much comfort."

Born in South Carolina, Cooper moved to Nashville, joining The Tennessean in 2000 as a music critic, according to the publication.

As a contributor to The Tennessean, Cooper covered a wide range of artists, including Taylor Swift, George Jones, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson. He received multiple awards for his writing during his time at the publication.

He later left the organization to join the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, where he worked as the museum’s senior director, producer and writer.

“He developed and implemented mission-oriented programs, exhibitions, podcasts and, as a writer, elegantly described the rich character of the country music story,” the museum said in a statement. “His talents were immense, but his heart was even bigger, and he touched the lives of those he encountered in immeasurable ways.”

Cooper also received a Grammy nomination for “I Love: Tom T. Hall’s Songs of Fox Hollow,” a tribute album based on Tom T. Hall’s children’s music.

