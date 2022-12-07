House Ethics Committee Investigating Top House Democrat

Photo by Dimitri Rodriguez via CC Attribution 2.0

The House Ethics Committee has reportedly launched an investigation into Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to Insider.

The House Ethics Committee says that they launched an investigation into Representative Ocasio-Cortez after receiving a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics earlier in June of this year.

The committee says that disclosure of the investigation was required after the committee decided to extend the amount of time allotted for the investigation and that no decision has been made as to whether or not Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has committed any actual violations.

The committee also said it would "announce its course of action in this matter" next year, following the start of the new session of Congress.

It is not immediately clear what the committee is investigating, and Insider reports that Rep, Ocasio-Cortez's spokesperson did not disclose any further details.

"The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests," said Hitt. "We are confident that this matter will be dismissed."

Ocasio-Cortez recently won re-election in New York's 14th District, comfortably defeating Republican challenger Tina Forte, 70.6% to 27.5%. While she was able to secure her seat, she has been vocally critical of other New York Democrats' performance in the midterm elections, even going as far to call for the New York Democratic Party president to resign, as reported by The Hill.

