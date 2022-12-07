New York Times Journalists Threaten Massive Walkout

Photo by Haxorjoe via CC SA 3.0

Hundreds of employees at The New York Times have reportedly threatened a walkout starting this Thursday if the news giant does not come to an agreement with their union, according to The Hill.

The New York Times Guild is reportedly planning a walkout on Thursday outside of The New York Times' global offices in Manhattan, with several prominent NYT journalists expected to participate. The demonstration comes as the union says the Times has not put forth a legitimate effort in their ongoing contract negotiations.

“While they could have been focusing on bargaining, @nytimes is focused on preparing to minimize the impact of a walkout rather than putting in a good-faith effort to avoid one,” the New York Times Guild wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The union also claims that members of the union “are being directed to work extra hours ahead of Thursday to ensure work gets done.”

The Times has responded to the threats, telling The Hill that they are "disappointed" in the union's decision to threaten a demonstration.

“While we are disappointed that the NewsGuild is threatening to strike, we are prepared to ensure The Times continues to serve our readers without disruption,” the Times reportedly said. “We remain committed to working with the NYT NewsGuild to reach a contract that we can all be proud of. Our current wage proposal offers significant increases. The majority of members of the bargaining unit would earn 50 percent or more in additional earnings over the life of the new contract than they would have if the old contract had continued. Moreover, our accompanying medical and retirement proposals offer sustainable, best-in-class options for Guild members.”

Negotiations have been ongoing between the news titan and its employees for months, with the contract reaching an impasse on a number of issues, including employee pay, benefits, and the company's return to work-policy.

