Lawmaker Hospitalized As Fight Breaks Out During Budget Debate

Photo by Mark Lowen via CC SA 4.0

A lawmaker in Turkey has reportedly been hospitalized after a massive brawl broke out in the country's parliament during a fierce debate over next year's budget, according to ABC News.

The fight began Tuesday in Ankara, Turkey, as television footage appeared to show dozens of lawmakers aligned with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began fighting with members of the opposition parties.

The footage shows legislators throwing punches at one another, while others were attempting to pull the fighting lawmakers apart to restore some semblance of calm. At least one of the legislators was knocked to the ground.

Lawmaker Huseyin Ors, a member of the opposition Good Party, was reportedly hit in the face during the fight and was attended to by a fellow legislator who is also a doctor by trade. He was then taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Ors reportedly has heart problems and has been placed under emergency care at the hospital as a precaution. His current condition is not known.

Fighting in the Turkish parliament is not an uncommon sight, according to ABC News, which cites high tensions ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in June as a cause for Tuesday's brawl. Most recently a fight broke out in the legislature in 2020 during debate over the country's involvement in the Syrian war.

It is unclear what specifically occurred during the budgetary debate that could have sparked the fistfight.

