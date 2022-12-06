Nike Cuts Ties with NBA Star Over Controversial Comments

Photo by Erik Drost via CC Attribution 2.0

Nike has reportedly severed ties with NBA star Kyrie Irving after Irving tweeted a link to an antisemitic movie and initially appeared to refuse to condemn antisemitism earlier this year, according to NBC News.

The often criticized Brooklyn Nets star, who had a longtime shoe deal with Nike, has faced significant backlash after he reposted the movie, with Nike originally suspending his deal with the sports giant last month, announcing they would not be releasing Irving's latest model of his sneakers, the Kyrie 8.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said at the time.

In addition to his loss of the deal with Nike, Irving was also suspended by the NBA for eight games, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver saying that he refused to give an apology and was "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

Irving later met with the commissioner and issued the following apology:

“I feel like we all should have an opportunity to speak for ourselves when things are assumed about us and I feel it was necessary for me to stand in this place and take accountability for my actions, because there was a way I should have handled all this and as I look back and reflect when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or felt hurt by what I posted, that wasn’t my intent at all,” Irving said.

Irving also told reporters that he does not “stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that is going against the human race.”

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.