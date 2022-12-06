Prominent House Republican Announces Bid for Speaker, Challenging Kevin McCarthy

Photo by Office of Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain

House Republican Andy Biggs has announced that he will be a candidate for Speaker of the Hosue when the new Congress convenes in January, challenging current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who won the Republican nomination for speaker, CNN reports.

Biggs, who also sought the GOP nomination but lost 188-31, poses a significant risk to McCarthy's bid for speaker, even if he is unable to win. McCarthy needs to earn 218 votes in order to secure speaker, but with Biggs' announcement, the road to 218 could face a significant roadblock, were other Republicans to jump to support Biggs in the vote.

Rep. Biggs criticized McCarthy in a tweet, saying that he is running to "break the establishment," while adding that McCarthy was "created by, elevated by, and maintained by the establishment."

Republicans won back the House of Representatives during the 2022 midterm elections, but did not secure as strong of a majority as expected, with the GOP only securing 222 seats in the chamber. This thin majority has opened up the possibility for defectors from the nominee in the speaker vote, with a wide array of possible outcomes present.

If no candidate were to earn the 218 votes needed, the speaker vote would then go to the floor, where the outcome is uncertain. The vote would go to multiple ballots until a candidate secures a simple majority. The speaker vote has not gone to the multiple ballot vote for about a century, according to CNN.

