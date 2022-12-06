Top Republican Governor to Seek Senate Seat

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that he will be running for the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by current Senator Ben Sasse, according to The Hill.

Ricketts, who is already set to be leaving his position as governor in January due to term limits, says that he will be seeking to replace Sasse, who is leaving his role as senator to become the president of the University of Florida.

“For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values? In Congress, we’re in a fight for the future of our nation, and it’s a fight we have to win. We must cut taxes, strengthen public safety and our national security, and protect our most sacred freedoms,” Ricketts said in a statement.

Republican Governor-elect Jim Pillen, who was endorsed by Ricketts to take his spot as governor, has said that he is taking applications from those looking to be considered for the executive appointment to Sasse's seat.

“Over the last eight years, we’ve shown the world the real impact conservative leadership can have. I want to continue delivering results for our state, fighting to reduce taxes, grow our economy, defend our liberties, and run government more like a business. I’ll never stop working to get the job done, and that’s why I’m asking for Governor-elect Pillen’s consideration,” Ricketts said.

