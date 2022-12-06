Kevin McCarthy Threatens to Withhold Military Funding During Talks with Biden

Photo by Voice of America via Public Domain

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says that he will not be voting in favor of the annual National Defense Authorization Act if a provision about vaccines for military servicemen was not removed, Newsweek reports.

McCarthy, speaking on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," says that he told President Joe Biden that he will not vote for the National Defense Authorization Act unless the requirement for Covid-19 vaccination was removed. This would withhold funding from the military until the act was passed.

McCarthy says that his reasoning is based on low recruitment numbers for the military, saying that the vaccine provision has prevented many from being able to join the military, due to their vaccination status.

"I told the President, I was very clear from the very beginning," McCarthy said. "If he wants the NDAA, you have got to lift the vaccinate mandate on our military men and women.

"Why? They are not meeting the recruitment goals right now because of this. People are leaving," he added.

McCarthy also added that he did not encourage Republicans to work with Democrats on getting anything passed before the GOP takes control of the House of Representatives in January, when McCarthy says they would have significantly better leverage in negotiations.

"We are 28 days away from Republicans holding the gavel. We would be stronger in every negotiation. So any Republican that is out there trying to work with them is wrong.

"Why would you not wait. Why would you want to work on anything if we have the gavel inside Congress. Wait till we are in charge.

"I told the President if we don't have the lifting of the vaccine, I'll do it in January."

