Iconic NBA Announcer Hospitalized Following On-Air Medical Emergency

Photo by Mike Gonzalez via CC SA 3.0

Iconic NBA announcer Bob Rathbun has reportedly been hospitalized after he suffered an on-air medical emergency during the pregame show for Monday night's game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to TMZ.

Atlanta Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun, 68, was participating in the Hawks broadcast team's pregame show when he appeared to suffer some sort of medical emergency while on-air. Rathbun was previewing the game with color commentator and Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, when he appeared to lose consciousness.

Rathbun then appeared to convulse in his chair, with visible concern coming from those around him. The broadcast then cut away from the shot, going to commercial. When the broadcast returned, pregame show host Kelly Crull updated the audience, saying “Just want to let you know Bob Rathbun is doing okay. I know that was very scary."

“It’s taken us a few minutes here to gather ourselves as well and get back to the show here, but Bob is doing okay. We wanted to pass that along," she added.

Rathbun was quickly taken to the hospital, where he is currently stable. The Atlanta Hawks issued the following statement on the incident:

"Prior to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court. Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation."

Rathbun has worked as the Hawks announcer since 1996 and has been named to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame following his previous work as a broadcaster for the Washington Bullets and Baltimore Orioles. He has also done work for the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves.

