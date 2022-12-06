Atlanta, GA

Iconic NBA Announcer Hospitalized Following On-Air Medical Emergency

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKL6Q_0jZJgbqV00
Photo byMike Gonzalez via CC SA 3.0

Iconic NBA announcer Bob Rathbun has reportedly been hospitalized after he suffered an on-air medical emergency during the pregame show for Monday night's game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to TMZ.

Atlanta Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun, 68, was participating in the Hawks broadcast team's pregame show when he appeared to suffer some sort of medical emergency while on-air. Rathbun was previewing the game with color commentator and Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, when he appeared to lose consciousness.

Rathbun then appeared to convulse in his chair, with visible concern coming from those around him. The broadcast then cut away from the shot, going to commercial. When the broadcast returned, pregame show host Kelly Crull updated the audience, saying “Just want to let you know Bob Rathbun is doing okay. I know that was very scary."

“It’s taken us a few minutes here to gather ourselves as well and get back to the show here, but Bob is doing okay. We wanted to pass that along," she added.

Rathbun was quickly taken to the hospital, where he is currently stable. The Atlanta Hawks issued the following statement on the incident:

"Prior to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court. Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation."

Rathbun has worked as the Hawks announcer since 1996 and has been named to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame following his previous work as a broadcaster for the Washington Bullets and Baltimore Orioles. He has also done work for the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sports# Atlanta Hawks# Bob Rathbun# NBA News# Media

Comments / 1

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
40275 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Journalist Suddenly Dies; Brother Suspects Foul Play

Legendary American sports journalist Grant Wahl has died suddenly while in Qatar covering the World Cup, according to NPR. “NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl). He died while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal.”

Read full story
6 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"

Top conservative political consultant Karl Rove has criticized former President Donald Trump at an event in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the Sacramento Bee. Rove, a Republican who was a long-time aide to former United States President Donald Trump, called Trump "sort of crazy and filled with rage" and said that his actions cost the GOP 11 seats in Congress.

Read full story
10 comments
Arizona State

Top GOP Senator Invites Democratic Senator to Join Republican Party

In a recent interview, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) commented on the Democratic Party and the recent news surrounding Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who announced Friday that she was changing party registration from Democrat to Independent.

Read full story
14 comments

Democrat Tells GOP to "Stop Whining" Over Threats to Supreme Court Justices

Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu lashed out at Republicans Thursday, telling them to "stop whining" about threats to Supreme Court justices after he says they mocked the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Mediaite reports.

Read full story
13 comments
Texas State

New Bill Calls for Social Media Ban for Minors

A new bill proposed in Texas would create a statewide ban on social media usage for those under the age of 18, with supporters saying that social media platforms are akin to cigarette usage for children, according to KDFW-TV.

Read full story
7 comments

Longtime CNN Reporter Leaving the Network

Longtime CNN reporter Barbara Starr is reportedly leaving the network after 21 years, according to Mediaite. Starr, who has served as CNN's Pentagon correspondent, has reportedly told her colleagues that she will be leaving when her contract expires in the coming days. Her exit comes as the network has lost or let go of several of its top personalities following the takeover of CEO Chris Licht. Other recent departures have included John Harwood, Brian Stelter, Jeffery Toobin, and Chris Cillizza, among others.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

House Republicans Unveil Border Security Plan

Photo bySgt. 1st Class Gordon Hyde via Public Domain. House Republicans from Texas announced Friday that they have released a multi-pronged plan to try and tackle border security issues, including the resumption of border wall construction and calling for the restructuring of the federal asylum seekers process, The Hill reports.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

Republican Lawmaker Behind "Don't Say Gay" Bill Resigns

Florida State Congressman Joe Harding has reportedly resigned from his position in the state's House of Representatives following accusations that he defrauded a federal small business loan program during the pandemic, according to the Associated Press.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second Time

Photo byU.S. Department of Energy via Public Domain. An official with the Energy Department's nuclear waste disposal division has been charged with theft after they reportedly stole luggage at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport, the second time that the official has been charged with theft this year, according to The New York Post.

Read full story
28 comments
Arizona State

Prominent U.S. Senator Leaves the Democratic Party

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema says that she will be leaving the Democratic Party and will now officially register as an Independent, The Hill reports. In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sinema made the announcement that she has now become an Arizona Independent, saying "I've never fit neatly into any party box."

Read full story
23 comments

There Is A New World's Richest Person

There is a new world's richest person after Elon Musk lost the title on Thursday, according to Forbes. Forbes has a real-time ranking of billionaires that tracks the net worth of the world's billionaires, and on Thursday evening, it showed that the world's richest person is now Bernard Arnault. Arnault's net worth has increased by $1.5 billion over the past 24 hours, according to the ranking.

Read full story
2 comments
Lincoln City, OR

Legendary Singer Suffering From "Vocal Bleed"

Famed musician LeAnn Rimes has been forced to postpone part of her tour due to a bleed on her vocal cord, according to a statement from the singer. Rimes released a photo of a handwritten note on Instagram which read,

Read full story
2 comments

39 Republicans Voted in Favor of Codifying Same-Sex Marriage Into Law

The United States House of Representatives on Thursday voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies protections for same-sex marriages, as well as interracial marriages, into law.

Read full story

Trump Makes Decision On Whether to Appeal Special Master Ruling

Former United States President Donald Trump has apparently made the decision not to appeal a ruling that was made against him by a lower court, according to new reporting from CNN.

Read full story
2 comments

January 6 Committee Considering Criminal Referrals for Several People

The House January 6 Committee is wrapping up its final report on the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and appears likely to issue criminal referrals in addition to the release of their final report, recent statement and reporting indicate.

Read full story
6 comments
Washington, DC

Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who was elected to Congress in November's midterm election and will be the first member of Gen Z to be in Congress, says he was denied an apartment in Washington, D.C. due to bad credit.

Read full story
17 comments
Los Angeles, CA

CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget Crisis

CNN has announced that it is leaving Hollywood, where it has housed its Los Angeles bureau, and moving the bureau to nearby Burbank, California, according to Deadline. The announcement was made this week during a town hall held by CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over the position in May. Licht oversaw massive layoffs at the news organization last week.

Read full story
6 comments

Reality Star Dies

There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.

Read full story
3 comments

Federal Judge to Decide Whether to Hold Trump Team in Contempt

Photo byDOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr. A federal judge has been asked by the United States Justice Department to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court, according to the Washington Post.

Read full story
11 comments

Former President Taken into Custody By Country

Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy