Former MSNBC Star Calls for Trump to be "Seized" and to "Try Him in a Military Court"

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Former top MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann has called for former President Donald Trump to be detained and tried before a military court in response to Trump's Truth Social post that appeared to call for the termination of the Constitution, Mediaite reports.

Olbermann, in a tweet, responded to Trump's call "for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," saying that the post constituted "an open attempt at a Revolution to overthrow the government."

Olbermann also called for military action at Mar-a-Lago, where they would "seize him, detain him in a stockade or brig, and try him in a military court."

After receiving heavy criticism from both parties for the Truth Social post, Trump has since walked back his comments, saying that “The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution.”

“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS,” Trump wrote, saying he meant that “steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG.”

Trump also added, in a fully capitalized post, that "if an election is irrefutably fraudulent, it should go to the rightful winner or, at a minimum, be redone. Where open and blatant fraud is involved, there should be no time limit for change!”

