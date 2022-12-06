NBC Sued in Connection with Sexual Abuse Allegations

Photo by CC 2.0

U.S. television network NBC has been sued, along with the actor Bill Cosby and production companies, in connection with sexual abuse that the actor was allegedly responsible for decades ago.

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of five women who claimed that Cosby, "had posed as a mentor to them — but he instead drugged them, groped them, raped them and sexually abused them as far back as 1969," according to a report in the New York Post on Monday evening.

NBC was included in the lawsuit due to alleged incidents that occurred in the dressing room for "The Cosby Show," in which Cosby starred on.

One of the five plaintiffs, Lili Bernard, was an actress on "The Cosby Show," playing the role of Mrs. Minifield. She claims Cosby sexually abused her on multiple occasions in 1990. She also claims that Cosby threatened that he would have her charged with making a false accusation and sue her if she reported the crime, as well as telling her he would make sure she was "blacklisted" from the industry.

Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and served three years in prison before the sentence was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on a technicality after a former District Attorney had assured Cosby he wouldn't be prosecuted.

The New York Post also notes that Cosby, 85, was recently found guilty in a civil case for a 1975 sexual assault. He has been accused by dozens of women.

