U.S. Politician Charged With Acting as Foreign Agent for Venezuela

Former United States congressman David Rivera of Florida has been taken into custody on charges of "money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering," according to the New York Post.

Rivera was taken into custody on Monday at an airport in Atlanta. He bailed himself out of jail a short time later after a short appearance before a judge.

Rivera, a Republican, "represented a Miami-area district in Congress from 2011 to 2013, had signed a $50 million consulting agreement with a state-owned Venezuelan oil company in the early days of the Trump administration as the socialist country sought to normalize relations between the U.S. and Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro," according to the NY Post report.

The charges claim Rivera conspired to lobby on behalf of Venezuela "to improve its standing in the U..S, resolve legal dispute involving a Venezuelan oil company, and end U.S. sanctions against the socialist country."

The charges claimed he did the lobbying without ever registering as a foreign agent, which is required by law.

The federal indictment says Rivera had meetings all over the United States with high profile officials and lawmakers in order to lobby for Venezuela and the Maduro regime.

It was not immediately clear when Rivera was due back in court, or what type of sentence he would be facing if he is convicted of all charges.

