Famed Conservative Actor Leaving Social Media

Photo by Photo by Glenn Francis of www.PacificProDigital.com

James Woods, the famed film, broadway, and television star who has built a social media brand with his conservative viewpoints, has seemingly announced that he will be leaving social media, including social media giant Twitter.

In a post on social media on Monday, Woods said,

"I've come to the decision that social media is a collection of echo chambers, and those with the biggest bullhorns are decimating conversations of merit. It's simply too exhausting to endure honesty. I have a wonderful life. I'm going to go enjoy it. God bless you all."

Woods posted the message to his over 2.8 million Twitter followers.

James is known for a variety of roles over his career, which has spanned parts of seven decades. His first big television role was in 1978's "Holocaust," where he starred alongside Meryl Streep, winning an Emmy Award for his role. He also had roles in films such as "The Visitors," "The Way We Were" and "Night Moves" before having a major role in "The Onion Film."

His career continued through the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. In the mid-2000s, he starred on the CBS legal drama "Shark."

Woods was once a Democrat, but became an Independent following the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, according to a 2017 tweet. He later became a Republican and has described himself as a "staunch Trump supporter," according to The Daily Telegraph.

Woods has been a prominent Twitter user, using it to share his political beliefs. He took a 10-month absence from Twitter in 2019, returning in 2020.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.