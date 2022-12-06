Longtime "Sesame Street" Star Dies

Photo by Photo by Cathlin McGrath

Sad news is coming out of the entertainment world with news that Bob McGrath, an actor known for his role in the legendary children's series "Sesame Street," has died at 90.

McGrath passed away at his home, according to his family.

In a statement on Facebook, they said, "The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."

Variety notes "first appearing in the series pilot in 1969, McGrath played the friendly neighbor Bob Johnson, serving as a “Sesame Street” mainstay across five decades and 47 seasons of broadcast television. His final series appearance came in 2017, but McGrath did not step away from his association with the series after that, continuing to make public appearances at various events tied to “Sesame Street.”

McGrath played one of the adult humans that became known for decades as mainstays in the "Sesame Street" cast, joining puppets such as Elmo, Big Bird, Grover and Oscar the Grouch to make up the residents of television's most famous street.

In a statement posted to social media, Sesame Workshop said, "a founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world,” the statement read in part. “We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us.”

