Legendary "Cheers" Star Dies

Legendary actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, according to a Twitter post by her family on her official verified Twitter account on Monday evening.

The cause of death was cancer, which the family said was just recently discovered.

The post read,

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world...

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

"We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.

"We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.

"With love always,

"True and Lillie Parker."

Alley was known for her breakout role in the 1980s sitcom "Cheers," in which she played Rebecca Howe. She later starred in "Veronica's Closet," and was also known for various films in the 1980s and 1990s.

Her last appearance was this year on Fox's "The Masked Singer."

