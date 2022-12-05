Retired Army General Announces Run for Top Republican Position

Photo by U.S. Army Visual Information Specialist Eric Steen via Public Domain

Retired Army General Don Bolduc says that he is running for a top Republican position following his loss in a bid for U.S. Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, The Hill reports.

Bolduc, who lost to Democrat incumbent Maggie Hassan in the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race, says that he will now be running to be the vice chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party.

New Hampshire GOP’s current Chairman Steve Stepanek and Vice Chairwoman Pamela Tucker are reportedly stepping down from their positions.

I was humbled by the outpouring of support during my Senate run and the encouragement of the grassroots to stay involved in the political process,” Bolduc said in a statement announcing his intention to run for the position in January.

“The last few weeks laid bare the need to change as a party. We have to counter the misconceptions peddled by the other side while convincing voters the core beliefs of the GOP are the policies best suited for their needs and to bring back American Strength,” Bolduc continued.

Bolduc has repeated former President Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen. He ended up winning the Republican primary in New Hampshire but ended up losing to Hassan by 9 percentage points in the general election. He appeared to walk back some of the election fraud claims following the primary, which was later criticized by Trump.

