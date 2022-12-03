CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

Photo by Josh Hallett/CC 2.0

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety.

Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.

Along with the move, CNN announced that it will cease all live programming on HLN and move the network into the responsibility of another part of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

HLN was launched as CNN Headline News, but in recent years, it has scaled back on live news programming and is known for showing true crime programming, especially "Forensic Files," across all dayparts.

Along with Meade, CNN laid off many other contributors and staffers, including CNN correspondents Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Marry Ann Fox and Chris Cillizza.

It has not been announced just how many cuts were made this week by CNN, but many journalists believe the number to be in the hundreds.

Among them were also the majority of their paid contributors, which include political analysts, experts in different fields, as well as journalists from publications such as The New York Times and Washington Post who come on CNN throughout the day to provide analysis on the stories the network is covering. The New York Times' Alex Burns and former Ohio Governor John Kasich.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.