Supreme Court Schedules Arguments on Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness

Photo by Mathieu Landretti via CC SA 4.0

The United States Supreme Court has announced a schedule on when it will hear arguments on whether the Biden Administration should be allowed to move forward with its Student Loan Relief Program, which is currently on hold after a lower court ruling.

The court will now hear arguments as part of its February 2023 argument session, NPR reports, meaning it will at least be months before the program will be allowed to continue.

NPR notes that the "court's order is something of a blow to the Biden administration, which had petitioned the court to allow the program to move forward while various legal challenges were considered in the lower courts. The loan forgiveness program includes up to $20,000 in loan relief for low- and middle-income borrowers."

While we await the decision by the Supreme Court, loan payments continue to be on pause. Mandatory loan payments for federal student loans have been on pause since March 2020. They were set to resume in January, but due to the ongoing legal challenges to the federal loan relief program, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced on November 22 that the pause on payments would again be extended through the summer.

A group of Republican-led states filed a lawsuit against the program, arguing that the federal government does not have the authority to cancel loans.

