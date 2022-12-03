Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning Writer

Photo by Michael Fleischhacker/Public Domain

The Washington Post is one of many media outlets that are currently going through rounds of layoffs, and the word has come from the outlet that Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Sarah L. Kaufman is among the cuts.

Kaufman is unique in the industry as she is one of the last remaining full-time dance critics working at a news outlet in the United States.

She joined the Post in 1996, over a quarter century ago, as the paper's dance critic. Prior to her time at the Post, Kaufman worked as a copywriter at the Post and as a freelance dance reviewer.

In a statement, The Washington Post Guild, the union supporting Washington Post employees, said, "there is no justification for layoffs amid a year of record hiring and growth." The paper notes that the company has hired and added positions in several verticals, including technology, climate, health, wellness, and international.

In 2010 Kaufman won the Pulitzer Prize for criticism "for a package of stories that included one of her favorites -- a retrospective on Cary Grant."

Earlier this week, the Post also made other cuts, including shutting down its Sunday magazine and laying off the 10 employees who worked on it, as well as eliminating the weekly Style Invitational contest.

Layoffs have been occurring at companies all over the country. CNN this week laid off hundreds of employees.

