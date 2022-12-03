Republican Governor Hospitalized

Photo by Public Domain

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized with an illness that ended up being pneumonia, according to a statement from his office on Friday.

Holcomb, 54, was hospitalized on Thursday, the statement from Erin Murphy, Governor Holcomb's press secretary, said.

"Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he's responding well to treatment," the statement read.

Holcomb, a Republican, was first elected as governor of Indiana in 2016, taking office in January of 2017. His predecessor in the position was Mike Pence, who had just been elected Vice President of the United States under President Donald Trump.

Prior to his time as governor, Holcomb was Lieutenant Governor of Indiana from March 2016 through January 2017 and was the chair of the Indiana Republican party from 2011 through 2013. An Indiana native, Holcomb served in the United States Navy from 1990 through 1996.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch in a statement of her own, said, "I’ve been in contact with his staff today, and it’s good to hear the Governor is resting well and responding to treatment. I will be praying for a speedy recovery for him.”

It was not immediately clear how long the governor was expected to remain in the hospital.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.