Top Kamala Harris Staffer Leaving Position

Photo by Public Domain

A top staffer for Vice President Kamala Harris is leaving his job, according to reports on Friday.

Jamal Simmons, who serves as communications director for Harris, is expected to leave the position next month after being in the role for about a year, according to Politico.

"Working for Vice President Harris has been an honor and a privilege. I'm so thankful for the confidence she put in me and I will miss this fantastic team more than anything," Simmons said.

The announcement was made by Harris' chief of staff, Lorraine Voles, on Friday in an email.

"Jamal has been a great partner in the vice president's office and he is a talented member of our White House communications team. He has been a vital driver in communicating the work of the vice president and our shared White House agenda during a very critical year, culminating in history-defying results," Anita Dunn, an advisor to Joe Biden, said.

Now Simmons is set to move to New York with his family, according to the report. Politico notes that "during his tenure as comms director, he helped stabilize the vice president's team and pushed it to adopt a more offensive posture after a first year beset by missteps and with scrutiny, neither the White House nor Harris' office were prepared for."

The vice president's office said that Simmons had agreed to work for the office for a year. The year will be up in January.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.