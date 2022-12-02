Infowars' Alex Jones Files for Bankruptcy Following $1.4 Billion Ruling

Photo by JaredHolt/CC SA 4.0

Infowars founder Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, according to multiple reports out on Friday.

Jones, 48, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas following court decisions that ordered him to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to families of victims of the Sandy Hook tragedy. Jones had called the incident a hoax and the parents of the young victims "actors."

This is the second bankruptcy filing related to Jones in recent months after Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy back in July. The New York Times reports that "the new filing could further delay payments of the damages to the families, who would need to seek payment through the bankruptcy courts alongside other creditors."

Chris Mattei, a lawyer who represents the families in the Sandy Hook case in Connecticut, said, "“The bankruptcy system does not protect anyone who engages in intentional and egregious attacks on others, as Mr. Jones did. The American judicial system will hold Alex Jones accountable, and we will never stop working to enforce the jury’s verdict."

Jones was ordered to pay nearly $50 million in a case in Texas this past summer and then was ordered to pay more than $1.4 billion in a separate case in Connecticut in October. There will be another case against Jones in connection with his comments made about Sandy Hook. That case is set to begin in March.

A separate lawyer representing the families, Cordt Akers, is challenging the bankruptcy filing, claiming it is "the latest in a long line of tricks by Alex Jones to keep the Sandy Hook families from the justice to which they are entitled. It won't work."

