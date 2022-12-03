Judge Orders Arizona County to Certify Election Results

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

An Arizona county has certified the results of last month's midterm election after a judge ordered it to, according to The Washington Post.

Cochise County, Arizona, officials had previously refused to certify the results, but Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley took away the option, telling the Board of Supervisors "you will canvass the election no later than 5 o'clock."

The Washington Post notes that "the surrender, under court order, ended a standoff in Cochise County that threatened to upend the state’s process for affirming the will of more than 2.5 million Arizona voters. The ensuing chaos could have undermined the projected victories of Republicans in a U.S. House seat and the statewide race for schools superintendent."

Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs sued the Board of Supervisors on Monday after they voted to ignore a deadline for Arizona counties to certify the results prior to state certification that is set for Monday.

A different federal judge has sanctioned lawyers for the Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, as well as the Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem. Judge John Tuchi said that the sanctions would "make clear the Court will not condone litigants ... furthering false narratives that baselessly undermine public trust at a time of increasing disinformation about, and distrust in, the democratic process."

Lake has been actively challenging the results of the election.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.