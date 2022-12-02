Kevin McCarthy Facing "Potentially Career-Ending Defeat"

Photo by Voice of America via Public Domain

As more members of the House of Representatives come out against Kevin McCarthy's bid for Speaker of the House, he is "at risk of a humiliating and potentially career-ending defeat," according to Axios.

Some Republican members of the House, specifically members of the House Freedom Caucus, have been vocal about not wanting McCarthy to become Speaker, and several "are still publicly vowing to deny crucial votes."

As we have previously covered, At least five Republicans, including Bob Good of Virginia and Andy Biggs of Arizona, have labeled themselves as "hard nos" on supporting McCarthy, who won a Republican conference vote in November to become his party's nominee for speaker.

Rep. Good said "I will be voting for an alternative candidate. I will not be voting for Kevin McCarthy." Biggs says he will be casting a vote for himself when the House votes for Speaker on January 3.

In order to be elected Speaker, McCarthy will require a majority of "voting members" to vote for him. This means that, for example, if 200 members cast a vote for Speaker, he will need 101. If a member chooses to not vote or votes present, it will not count against McCarthy.

While Good and Biggs have been the most vocal members to come out against McCarthy, they are hardly the only ones. Rep. Matt Gatez of Florida, Rep. Ralph Norman of North Carolina, and Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana are also against McCarthy's bid.

Earlier this week, McCarthy warned Republicans that if they do not elect him, they will open up the process to allowing Democrats to choose the Speaker themselves.

