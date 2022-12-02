Herschel Walker Campaign Pleads for Money as Warnock Outspends Them "3 to 1"

Photo by Lance Cpl. April Price via public domain

Herschel Walker's campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff race has reportedly pleaded to donors to provide more funding as they claim they are being outspent "3 to 1" by Democrat Raphael Warnock's campaign, according to NBC News.

The request for more funds was put out in an email to donors sent by the Walker campaign Thursday. The email outlines that the campaign is being hit by both the Warnock campaign and outside spending, asking for help in matching the cash flow.

“Simply put, we’re being outspent 3 to 1 by Warnock, and we’re being outspent nearly 2 to 1 by outside groups. We need help,” Walker campaign manager Scott Paradise wrote in the memo sent out Thursday.

The memo says that Democrats have been able to contribute a combined $92 million since the November election, whereas Walker's campaign has only generated $45 million.

While recent polls have reflected that Warnock has maintained a slight edge in the runoff race, the margin for error within the polls has left the race at essentially a statistical tie, with the Walker campaign calling the race still "winnable" if they are able to turn out Republicans in force. However, that task is something that several Republicans have cast doubt on happening.

Geoff Duncan, the former Georgia lieutenant governor, said he waited in line for an hour to vote early in the election but ultimately didn’t vote because “the Republican Party deserves better than Herschel Walker.”

“Not a lot of energy here for Walker,” Republican John Cowan also stated, adding: “Current turnout favors Democrats. We’ll see what next Tuesday looks like.”

