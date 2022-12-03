Democratic Senator Switches Party

Photo by West Virginia Legislature via CC SA 4.0

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV.

Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.

In his statement, Jeffries also said that he "pledged to work in a bipartisan way to find solutions for our biggest problems in West Virginia. He plans to continue those efforts."

Leaders on both sides of the aisle in the state commented on the switch, including the Putnam County's Republican Executive Committee, who stated that Jeffries had discussed the switch with them.

"Glenn expressed to me his discomfort with the leftward direction of the Democratic Party and that he no longer identifies with them," Tony Hodge, the Putnam County Republican Party chair, said.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the state, who now only hold three seats in the West Virginia Senate, have stated that the switch was only an act of opportunity and not a change of heart.

"I'd say that this move has way more to do with opportunity than it does with any sort of ideology," Democratic Party Chair Mike Pushkin said.

Pushkin also said that the state's GOP supermajority, which is now expanded even further, was the result of redistricting.

"The maps were drawn by the Republican Party prior to this election," Pushkin said. "It had more to do with how people voted than where they live. It's called gerrymandering."

