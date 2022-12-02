New York City, NY

Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cyTn_0jVNQbUH00
Photo byBerthold Werner via public domain

"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Vallelonga Jr.'s body was found by officers with the New York Police Department on Monday, but his body was not immediately identified. Officers reportedly found Vallelonga Jr. unconscious and unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene. They found no observable trauma and a medical examiner is currently determining a cause of death.

His manager has also confirmed the death.

Vallelonga Jr. appeared in the Oscar Award-winning movie "Green Book," where he played a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. The movie tells the story of a black pianist going through the Deep South in 1962, along with his Italian-American driver and bodyguard, Tony Lip. Vallelonga Jr.'s character was based on his real-life uncle, Rudy Vallelonga. His younger brother Nick Vallelonga is also credited as a producer and co-writer for the film.

The acclaimed film was nominated for five Oscars, winning three, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Screenplay.

In addition to his role in "Green Book," Vallelonga Jr. also is credited for "The Sopranos," "The Neighborhood," and "The Birthday Cake," which starred Val Kilmer and Ewan McGregor.

Frank Vallelonga Jr. was 60 years old.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebrities# Entertainment# Sopranos# Green Book# Frank Vallelonga Jr

Comments / 5

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
39958 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Republican Senator Blames Trump and Election Denial for Midterm Failures

Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota cast blame on former President Donald Trump and candidates that voiced support for his claims that the 2020 election was stolen, saying that Trump and the candidates he supported were a significant factor in Republicans' failures in the 2022 midterm election, Mediaite reports.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Top Republican Election Official Resigns

A top Republican election official in Texas has reportedly resigned following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm elections, according to the Associated Press. Texas Secretary of State John Scott, who was originally appointed to the position by Governor Greg Abbott, has announced he is resigning and will be returning to his previous line of work in private law practice.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:

Read full story

House Ethics Committee Investigating Top House Democrat

The House Ethics Committee has reportedly launched an investigation into Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to Insider. The House Ethics Committee says that they launched an investigation into Representative Ocasio-Cortez after receiving a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics earlier in June of this year.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

New York Times Journalists Threaten Massive Walkout

Hundreds of employees at The New York Times have reportedly threatened a walkout starting this Thursday if the news giant does not come to an agreement with their union, according to The Hill.

Read full story
11 comments

Lawmaker Hospitalized As Fight Breaks Out During Budget Debate

A lawmaker in Turkey has reportedly been hospitalized after a massive brawl broke out in the country's parliament during a fierce debate over next year's budget, according to ABC News.

Read full story
2 comments

Nike Cuts Ties with NBA Star Over Controversial Comments

Nike has reportedly severed ties with NBA star Kyrie Irving after Irving tweeted a link to an antisemitic movie and initially appeared to refuse to condemn antisemitism earlier this year, according to NBC News.

Read full story

Prominent House Republican Announces Bid for Speaker, Challenging Kevin McCarthy

Photo byOffice of Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain. House Republican Andy Biggs has announced that he will be a candidate for Speaker of the Hosue when the new Congress convenes in January, challenging current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who won the Republican nomination for speaker, CNN reports.

Read full story
6 comments
Nebraska State

Top Republican Governor to Seek Senate Seat

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that he will be running for the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by current Senator Ben Sasse, according to The Hill. Ricketts, who is already set to be leaving his position as governor in January due to term limits, says that he will be seeking to replace Sasse, who is leaving his role as senator to become the president of the University of Florida.

Read full story
5 comments

Kevin McCarthy Threatens to Withhold Military Funding During Talks with Biden

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says that he will not be voting in favor of the annual National Defense Authorization Act if a provision about vaccines for military servicemen was not removed, Newsweek reports.

Read full story
15 comments
Atlanta, GA

Iconic NBA Announcer Hospitalized Following On-Air Medical Emergency

Iconic NBA announcer Bob Rathbun has reportedly been hospitalized after he suffered an on-air medical emergency during the pregame show for Monday night's game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to TMZ.

Read full story
1 comments

Former MSNBC Star Calls for Trump to be "Seized" and to "Try Him in a Military Court"

Former top MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann has called for former President Donald Trump to be detained and tried before a military court in response to Trump's Truth Social post that appeared to call for the termination of the Constitution, Mediaite reports.

Read full story
22 comments

NBC Sued in Connection with Sexual Abuse Allegations

U.S. television network NBC has been sued, along with the actor Bill Cosby and production companies, in connection with sexual abuse that the actor was allegedly responsible for decades ago.

Read full story
Florida State

U.S. Politician Charged With Acting as Foreign Agent for Venezuela

Former United States congressman David Rivera of Florida has been taken into custody on charges of "money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering," according to the New York Post.

Read full story
4 comments

Famed Conservative Actor Leaving Social Media

Photo byPhoto by Glenn Francis of www.PacificProDigital.com. James Woods, the famed film, broadway, and television star who has built a social media brand with his conservative viewpoints, has seemingly announced that he will be leaving social media, including social media giant Twitter.

Read full story
5 comments

Longtime "Sesame Street" Star Dies

Sad news is coming out of the entertainment world with news that Bob McGrath, an actor known for his role in the legendary children's series "Sesame Street," has died at 90.

Read full story
5 comments

Legendary "Cheers" Star Dies

Legendary actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, according to a Twitter post by her family on her official verified Twitter account on Monday evening. The cause of death was cancer, which the family said was just recently discovered.

Read full story
4 comments

Retired Army General Announces Run for Top Republican Position

Photo byU.S. Army Visual Information Specialist Eric Steen via Public Domain. Retired Army General Don Bolduc says that he is running for a top Republican position following his loss in a bid for U.S. Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, The Hill reports.

Read full story
12 comments

Trump Hits Back at "Hoaxes & Scams," Says He Does Not Want to "Terminate The Constitution"

Former President Donald Trump has hit back at critics, saying that he never stated that he wanted to "terminate the Constitution" in a post to social media, The Hill reports. Trump, in a post to Truth Social, responded to the backlash he received for a post over the weekend where he appeared to suggest "terminating" the Constitution over his alleged claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Read full story
16 comments

House Republicans Investigating "Secret" Biden Oil Deal

House Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are reportedly investigating a "secret" oil deal between the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia, according to The Hill.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy