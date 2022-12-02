Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory

Photo by Berthold Werner via public domain

"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Vallelonga Jr.'s body was found by officers with the New York Police Department on Monday, but his body was not immediately identified. Officers reportedly found Vallelonga Jr. unconscious and unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene. They found no observable trauma and a medical examiner is currently determining a cause of death.

His manager has also confirmed the death.

Vallelonga Jr. appeared in the Oscar Award-winning movie "Green Book," where he played a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. The movie tells the story of a black pianist going through the Deep South in 1962, along with his Italian-American driver and bodyguard, Tony Lip. Vallelonga Jr.'s character was based on his real-life uncle, Rudy Vallelonga. His younger brother Nick Vallelonga is also credited as a producer and co-writer for the film.

The acclaimed film was nominated for five Oscars, winning three, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Screenplay.

In addition to his role in "Green Book," Vallelonga Jr. also is credited for "The Sopranos," "The Neighborhood," and "The Birthday Cake," which starred Val Kilmer and Ewan McGregor.

Frank Vallelonga Jr. was 60 years old.

