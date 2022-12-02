Tensions Building as Some House Republicans Plan to Reject McCarthy as Speaker

Photo by Voice of America via Public Domain

Tensions are reportedly building within the Republican Party, as a group of House Republicans has continued to state that they will not vote for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, raising the possibility that he would be unable to get the 218 votes needed to win the speakership, according to CNN.

McCarthy and his critics have continued their ongoing feud, with his opposition within the Republican Party saying that they do not believe he will be able to get the 218 votes and that another candidate may emerge to take his place.

“There’s quiet talks going on with other candidates,” said Rep. Bob Good, who has stated that he is a "hard no" against McCarthy. “But as you might imagine, those candidates are going to be very hesitant or reluctant to be in any way public.”

If McCarthy were to lose more than four votes from his party during the vote for speaker, he will likely fall under the 218 required, which would then necessitate votes until someone earns a majority of support from members that are not voting "present." The Republican leader has insisted that he will continue were that to happen and that he is willing to "take the speaker's fight to the floor," if his critics follow through.

“He can avoid it now,” said Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs. “He doesn’t have the votes. We can move to different candidates. I’m willing to entertain anyone else.”

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.