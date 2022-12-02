Newspaper Giant Announces Mass Layoffs as Major Media Outlets Continue Cuts

Photo by Patrick Neil via CC SA 3.0

Newspaper giant Gannett is reportedly joining other media organizations in their mass layoffs, as they plan to cut six percent of their staffers as media outlets nationwide continue to suffer economic hardship, according to Mediaite, citing The New York Times.

Gannett, the United States' largest newspaper publisher, is reportedly planning to cut six percent of their staff, with layoff notifications beginning to be sent on Thursday. Newspapers under the Gannett name include USA Today, The Indianapolis Star, and The Detroit Free Press. Altogether, the organization's U.S. media division is composed of approximately 3,440 people.

Employees at Gannett were reportedly warned weeks ago about difficult "economic conditions," with operating costs rising disproportionally to revenue. The news of layoffs came after CNN and The Washington Post announced they would also be undergoing mass layoffs of staff, with the Post eliminating their Sunday magazine and CNN essentially gutting HLN.

News media outlet Axios also reported that the website The Recount would be shutting down after several rounds of layoffs were attempted to turn them around to profitability. The website was founded in 2018 with the goal of "reshaping the news."

Other media giants that have been forced to either make cuts or restrict hiring are CBS, AMC, Disney, and Roku. NPR has also announced a partial hiring freeze but stated that they will be trying to avoid any cuts to staff as they seek to cut $10 million from its budget.

