Barack Obama Mocks Herschel Walker During Warnock Campaign Speech

Photo by Steve Jurvetson via CC Attribution 2.0

Former President Barack Obama mocked U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker's recent comments on vampires and werewolves during a campaign speech for Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock, saying that Walker's comments "would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate,” The Hill reports.

The former president made the comments during a Warnock campaign appearance on Thursday night. Obama openly criticized Walker, quickly attacking the Republican's recent attempt to liken the Georgia runoff to a fantasy movie that featured a vampire and a werewolf. Walker described the movie, where a person failed to defeat a vampire, who he compared to Raphael Warnock, using holy water and a cross.

“Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia,” said Obama at the rally. “Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf.”

The former president then added: “This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself … when I was seven. Then I grew up.”

Obama also went after another of Walker's comments, where he stated that he wanted to be a werewolf after discovering that werewolves could defeat vampires.

“As far as I’m concerned, he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States senator.”

“This would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate,” he added.

Walker and Warnock are wrapping up their campaigns ahead of the December 6th Georgia Senate runoff, which was mandated by Georgia law after neither candidate was able to secure 50% of the vote during the general election.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.