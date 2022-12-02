Famed Actor Dies

Photo by Berthold Werner via public domain

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN.

Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.

“Brad Henke was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back,” his manager, Matt DelPiano, wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

Henke began as a standout football player at the University of Arizona, where he played as a defensive lineman. He became a team captain, as well as an All-Academic student journalist, before being drafted by the New York Giants in 1989. Henke battled injuries throughout his NFL career, but appeared in Super Bowl XXIV against the San Francisco 49ers while a member of the Denver Broncos.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Henke moved to Los Angeles to pursue a coaching career, but ended up acting following an open audition.

He went on to appear in dozens of television shows, including "ER" and "Silk Stalkings," but his biggest role came on "Orange is the New Black," where he played Desi Piscatella, a gay corrections officer at Litchfield Federal Penitentiary on the hit Netflix series. Henke won a SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for his role in the series.

Brad Henke was 56.

