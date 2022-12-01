Conservative Radio Host Bashes "Utterly Useless" Matt Gaetz

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Conservative radio host Mark Levin lashed out at House Republicans on his radio show earlier this week, calling Representative Matt Gaetz and a group of GOP congressmen "utterly useless" for opposing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for speaker, Mediaite reports.

On his show Tuesday, Levin discussed the slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives, attacking Republicans who were not aligning themselves with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is the Republican nominee to replace Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House.

Levin called the five congressmen opposing McCarthy's bid for speaker the "five boneheads in the House of Representatives," adding that they were standing in the way of Republicans' ability to move forward with their agenda in the next Congress.

“Oh he’s enjoyable to watch on TV, very clever debater. Utterly useless!” Levin said of Rep. Gaetz.

He then went on to verbally attack the other four representatives, Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Bob Good, Rep. Ralph Norman, and Rep. Matt Rosendale.

“They know they have no Plan B. They know they have no plan at all," Levin argued. "The other conservatives in the Freedom Caucus and House where they have finally figured this out, but what’s what these 5 knuckleheads? They’re playing right into the hands of the Democrats, right into the hands of the establishment Republicans, right into the hands of the media!"

